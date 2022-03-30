Luton looks back for its future

Luton's history and heritage is to take centre stage in the town's plans for a post Covid regeneration.

A two-year funded project has been given the thumbs up by the Heritage Lottery.

It follows on from a successful Heritage Enabler Project, public consultation and development of a 10 year Heritage Strategy.

The Plaiters heritage zone

‘Curating Luton-Place making’ will help to develop support for community organisations delivering heritage activity across town. There are also plans to develop a five-year ‘community –owned’ Heritage Implementation Plan.

Cllr Rob Roche, portfolio holder responsible for Heritage at Luton Council, said: “This is an exciting time for Luton and we are hugely grateful for this funding. ‘Curating Luton-Place making’ will help to develop support for community organisations delivering Heritage activity across the town.

“This will show our collective commitment to curating Luton, and will help to ensure that Luton’s sense of place is anchored through its heritage and that wellbeing, civic pride and our identity, as a proud industrious town will be celebrated and sustained”.

There will be opportunities for people to get involved including a new grant of up to £2k for individuals who can offer innovative ways to engage their communities with heritage. Last year schoolgirl DJ K Splash was funded to present a VIP evening interviewing older people from her community.

Last year’s Heritage Open Days offer will also be built on and community organisations will be invited to contribute to September’s Month of Heritage activities across town.