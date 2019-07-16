Luton man and woman charged with terrorism offences after alleged plot on London Pride

A Luton man and woman charged with terrorism offences appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today.

The pair were arrested following a vehicle stop in Luton on Wednesday, July 3, as part of an investigation by the Met's Counter Terrorism Command.

Scotland Yard

The investigation is reported to have uncovered an alleged terror plot in its early stages against London Pride.

Mohiussunnath Chowdhury, 28, appeared charged with one count of preparation of acts of terrorism, one count of dissemination of a terrorist publication, and one count of possession of terrorist information.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Monday, July 29.

Sneha Chowdhury, 25 appeared charged with two counts of failing to disclose information regarding terrorist activity.

She has been bailed to appear at the Old Bailey on Monday, July 29.