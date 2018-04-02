Luton man braves waxing ordeal and raises over 2K to help cousin fight cancer

A daring Luton man braved a painful chest wax in order to raise funds and help his cousin battle terminal cancer.

Wayne Oakey, 32, booked an appointment at Elysium beauty salon on Saturday (March 24), with the business offering to de-hair him for free - and he raised an incredible £2,343!

Vicky Phelan, of Ireland.

Kind-hearted Wayne, supported by his wife, Michelle, completed the wax to help his Irish cousin, and mother-of- two, Vicky Phelan, who is hoping to move her family to the USA as she embarks on a clinical trial for cancer treatment.

Wayne said: “The wax didn’t hurt half as much as I expected even though there were a few moments where I really felt it! It was done in 13 minutes - very professional.

“I’m just happy I was able to do something to help Vicky.”

Vicky was first diagnosed with cervical cancer in June 2014, and had chemotherapy and radiotherapy, meaning she was clear for three years.

However, in November 2017, doctors found a large mass of lymph nodes attached to her aorta, which are inoperable.

Vicky, 43, now hopes to receive pioneering treatment: a new drug called pembrolizumab, which stimulates the body to fight cancer cells, and T-cell therapy, the cells engineered to fight the disease.

Tests show she should respond well to the former.

Michelle said: “Vicky and I are very proud of Wayne for what he has done.

“We would like to thank everyone who sponsored him.”

> gofundme.com/n4avd4-chest-wax-to-help-vicky-phelan