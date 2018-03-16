Luton man charged over murder in Hemel Hempstead

A man from Luton is the fourth person to be charged with murder in Hemel Hempstead.

Mohammed Tariq Khalid, aged 27, of no fixed address, has been charged with the murder of 24-year-old David Molloy. He is due to appear at Hatfield Remand Court today (Friday, March 16).

Police were called at 2.21am on Tuesday, March 13, to Saturn Way in Hemel Hempstead following reports of a stabbing.

Mr Molloy was treated by paramedics but was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

His family are currently being supported by specialist officers from the Beds, Cambs and Herts major crime unit.

Another three people, who were arrested in connection with the murder, appeared at Hatfield Remand Court yesterday. They are:

> Karen Payne, aged 37, of Saturn Way, Hemel Hempstead, who is charged with perverting the course of justice.

> Emma Payne, aged 40, of Eight Acres, Tring, who is charged with assisting an offender.

> Matthew Eyles, aged 43, of no fixed address, who is charged with assisting an offender.

They have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Luton Crown Court on April 16.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police via the non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 25 of March 13.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.