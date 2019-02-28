Luton man charged with Class A drug, burglary and driving offences

A man has been charged with burglary, drugs and driving offences.

Dayne Brimble, 28, of Copenhagen Close, Luton, has been charged after being arrested by officers on Tuesday.

Police News

He was charged with:

Possession of a Class A drug, namely crack cocaine

Burglary dwelling

Aggravated vehicle taking where damage caused was under £5,000

Driving a motor vehicle dangerously

Using a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance

He appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday) and was remanded in custody, pending a future appearance at Luton Crown Court.