A 44-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences after an incident near a school in Luton.

Abdul Matin, of Jasmine Road, Luton, has been charged with possession of a knife in a public place, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

Frederick Street and Havelock Road. Photo from Google Maps

This is in connection to a single incident in Frederick Street and Havelock Road on Tuesday, February 12.

Matin has been released on bail and is due to appear in court on 21 March.