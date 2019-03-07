Luton man fined over £1,600 after being abusive to police constable

A Luton man has been fined over £1,600 by magistrates after he was abusive to a female police officer.

Ajaib Hussain, 60, of Biscot Road, was charged with using threatening, abusive or insulting words to the police constable on the same day that he was stopped for driving without due care and attention on Selbourne Road on June 6, 2017.

Luton Magistrates Court

Hussain pleaded not guilty to the charges but was convicted after a trial at Luton Magistrates Court on Thursday, February 28.

For the driving offence, Mr Hussain was fined £220 and given three points on his licence.

For abusing the police constable, he was fined £660, ordered to pay £100 compensation, and £66 to victim services as well as £620 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

In total, Hussain was ordered to pay out £1,666.