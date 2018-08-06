Luton man fined over £2,500 for fly-tipping

A Luton man has been fined over £2,500 after he persistently ignored orders to remove fly-tipped rubbish from his land.

Muhammed Walayat of Westbourne Road, Luton, was contacted after it was discovered that waste had been dumped on his land in 2016, in an agricultural field located off Barton Road on the A6.

The community safety team of Central Bedfordshire Council wrote to him outlining his obligations as landowner and ordering the removal the waste.

After ignoring this order, he was served with a community protection notice in March 2017, giving him 28 days to clear the waste. By the time the notice period had expired, Mr Walayat had still not cleared the waste and the council decided to prosecute.

Luton Magistrates’ Court found Mr Walayat guilty of breaching the community protection notice and he received a fine of £1,300, was ordered to pay costs of £1,358 and a victim surcharge of £130. This meant a total cost to him of £2,788.

Councillor Budge Wells, deputy executive for community services, said: “We hope that this prosecution will send a very clear message that our community protection notices are to be taken seriously, not ignored. Fly tipping creates risks for the public and wildlife and is a blight on the environment.

“I would like to remind all landowner that they have responsibility for their land, including keeping it tidy. They may be required to clear waste which has been deposited illegally at their own expense and may also be prosecuted if they fail to do so.”