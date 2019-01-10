Luton man jailed after police find knife during stop-and-search

A Luton man has been jailed after a stop-and-search by police found him in possession of a knife

Christopher Welch, 19, of Brantwood Road, was stopped by community officers on November 16 after reports of a group of men throwing stones at cars in Luton town centre.

Welch was searched and a kitchen knife was found in his right hand jacket pocket.

At Luton Magistrates’ Court this week, Welch was sentenced to six months in prison.

PC Jay Dhillon, who led the investigation, said: “This case shows that people face a spell behind bars for carrying a knife, which should act as a deterrent.

“Our officers are not afraid to use stop and search when it is appropriate. It is not acceptable that dangerous weapons are on our streets and this is a key power to help us stop knife crime.”