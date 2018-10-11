Luton man jailed after smashing vodka bottle over step-son’s head and jabbing him with broken glass

A man from Luton has been jailed for seven years after a 12 month investigation by Bedfordshire Police’s Emerald team into an attack with a vodka bottle.

Allan Watkins, 42, of Snowford Close, was sentenced yesterday (Wednesday) after being found guilty of grievous bodily harm with intent.

On October 17, 2017, Watkins attended his then partner’s address. He was confronted by his step-son, who tried to prevent him getting into the property because of a recent incident between Watkins and his mother.

Following an altercation between the two, Watkins assaulted his step-son by breaking an empty vodka bottle over his head and jabbing him in the face with the broken end of the bottle. His injuries required hospital treatment.

CCTV placed Watkins at the scene, but he answered ‘no comment’ to all questions when interviewed.

Watkins’ victim and ex-partner have also been granted a life-time restraining order against him.

Detective Constable Michal Szlosek, who led the investigation, said: “Bedfordshire Police’s Emerald team are dedicated to dedicated to investigating domestic crime and serous sexual offences. We won’t tolerate behaviour like this, and we’ll continue to tackle it and protect victims from further harm.

“Watkins’ actions on the day of the incident show he’s capable of extreme violence, and I am pleased he’s been handed this sentence. I hope this brings a sense of justice to his victims who should now feel secure in the knowledge that he’s behind bars.

“This investigation took a year, and I’d like to praise the bravery of the witnesses who supported our investigation even though they were concerned about being intimidated by Watkins.

“I hope this result sends a message of reassurance to victims of domestic abuse: we can help you and justice can be done. Please do come forward so we can support you, and so that we can bring an end to the cycle of fear.”

To report concerns about domestic abuse, call police on 101, or in an emergency call 999.