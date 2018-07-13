Luton man jailed for 30 years after shooting

A 24-year-old man from Luton has been jailed for 30 years after shooting a man while his back was turned.

Cameron Perry, of Thrales Close, was sentenced at Luton Crown Court yesterday (Thursday) after being found guilty of attempted murder at a trial in June.

On January 2, Perry shot a man in the communal area of a block of flats in Waley’s Close, Luton, as the victim tried to leave after the two had a dispute over drugs.

Perry had initially arrived at the victim’s flat and pushed the barrel of a gun through his letterbox, threatening to shoot his way into the property.

After the victim went out to the communal area to meet Perry, the two had an argument. As the victim tried to get away, Perry shot him in the back and he fell down a flight of stairs.

Perry then left the scene.

A short time later, police were called by staff at the Luton and Dunstable hospital after the victim arrived.

Surgeons operated on him and removed a bullet from his small bowel, which had missed a main artery by 3mm.

Perry was later arrested by officers from Bedfordshire Police’s Boson team, and charged with attempted murder.

He will now be required to serve a minimum of 15 years in prison before he will be considered for parole.

Detective Sergeant Mark Pugh from the force’s Boson team said: “There is no place for the use of firearms in our communities.

“Bedfordshire Police and the Boson team will continue to work tirelessly to crack down on those who have access to illegal firearms.

“The Boson team is dedicated to supporting victims of gun crime and is relentless in pursuit of criminals who possess and use firearms.

“The victim, who has been left with lasting physical and psychological injury, showed great courage to give evidence at the trial.

“This was a complex investigation involving many lines of enquiry and the Boson team worked hard throughout this challenging investigation to ultimately bring Perry to justice.”