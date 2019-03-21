Luton man jailed for harassment after breaking into ex-partner’s property and sending threatening messages

A Luton man who subjected his ex-partner to months of harassment and threats has been jailed for four and a half years.

Fasal Ali, 36, of Hillborough Road, harassed his victim for months despite having a restraining order issued against him. Ali broke into his ex-partner’s property, sent her threatening messages and called her persistently.

This took place over a period of four months from May to September last year.

He also pleaded guilty to stealing a car in Luton on 10 July 2018, which he crashed immediately and made off on foot, but was detained by police officers nearby.

He pleaded guilty to all counts of the breach of restraining order, burglary, possession of an offensive weapon, aggravated vehicle taking and going equipped for theft. He has been jailed for four and a half years.

Detective Constable Sara Dutton, who investigated the harassment, said: “Ali carried out his despicable and targeted harassment for a number of months, which had such a negative impact on his victim.

“Harassment and threats can cause immeasurable damage psychological damage which does not heal easily.

“We are glad that Ali will now answer for his vile behaviour and will spend years behind bars.”

If you or someone you know is suffering from stalking or harassment, do not suffer in silence. You can report it through our online reporting centre or by calling 101. In case of emergency always call 999.