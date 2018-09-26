Luton man jailed for repeatedly attacking woman with iron from cable

A man from Luton was jailed on Monday after being found guilty of actual bodily harm (ABH) at Luton Magistrates’ Court.

Alexandru Riza, 40, of Park Street, was sentenced to 14 months’ imprisonment after he was found guilty of attacking a woman with the cable from an iron over a number of days.

On Friday 6 July, Riza attacked the woman at an address in Luton, repeatedly hitting her across the body and face with the cable following an argument.

He continued the attack the following day, slapping the victim across the face and again striking her with the cable, Riza also threatened her not to leave the address in case her injuries were noticed.

After further arguments over the following days, the victim was able to flee the address and attend a police station.

Riza was convicted of the offence on 22 August. In addition to the prison sentence, he has been issued a restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim.

Detective Constable Dale Ashpole, who investigated the case, said: “This was a brutal and sustained attack which left the victim scared and with a number of injuries.

“Riza is evidently a dangerous and violent man, and thankfully he has been handed a custodial sentence to reflect his attack.

“The victim showed true courage in reporting the events to us and she can now look forward to moving on following the incident.”