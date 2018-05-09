Luton man jailed for sexual abuse of a teenager

A man from Luton has been jailed for four years after pleading guilty to child sexual abuse dating back more than ten years.

Faisal Ahmed, 42, was sentenced at Luton Crown Court on Friday, May 4, after pleading guilty to two counts of sexual activity with a child. He received a four year sentence and will be subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, which will be in force until a further order is put in place.

His Honour Judge Foster, presiding, said: “This was a classic case of the grooming of a vulnerable child, by an older man.”

In 2006, Ahmed met his victim at a local leisure centre, when she was 15. He would buy her alcohol and cigarettes, and gave her a new mobile, before getting her drunk and having sex with her.

He continued to exploit the girl, including taking her shopping, before forcing her to engage in more sexual activity.

DS Sandra Wharton said: “This was a clear case of child sexual exploitation. Ahmed took advantage of the vulnerability of his victim, plying her with gifts and alcohol, and manipulating her into having sex with him, despite knowing how young she was.

“We will not tolerate any form of child sexual abuse and we’re pleased that despite the length of time since the offences took place, we have secured a conviction against Ahmed and he has received a prison sentence.

“We hope this will give others the confidence to come forward and report abuse, no matter how long ago it may have taken place.”

An NSPCC spokesperson said: “Ahmed’s calculated crimes finally caught up with him thanks to the courage of his victim who has helped put him in prison where he cannot pose a risk to more girls.

“Sadly child sexual exploitation is an all too often hidden crime with victims sometimes unaware they are being abused and manipulated by groomers.

“So it’s vital that all victims of sexual abuse know it is never their fault and are fully supported when they speak out and report it.

“It’s also important that we are all vigilant to signs of sexual exploitation and act immediately on any concerns no matter how small they may seem.”

Adults concerned about a child can call the NSPCC Helpline on 0808 800 500, children can call Childline with any worries on 0800 1111.