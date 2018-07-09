Luton man jailed for two years for attempted robbery

A man from Luton has been jailed for two years after pleading guilty to attempted robbery.

Precious Enoch, 34, of Strangers Way, was sentenced at Luton Crown Court on Thursday, July 5.

Police

He was arrested in October 2017 after he approached a woman in Luton town centre and grabbed her handbag with such force she hit her head against a wall and fell to the ground.

Enoch was then restrained by the security team until arrival of police officers.

Detective Constable Jason Wheeler said: “This was a violent and nasty attack.

“We will not tolerate this kind of crime in our county and we are pleased that Enoch has been jailed and will no longer pose risk to the public.

“Hopefully the two year sentence will allow him to reflect on his actions and prevent any future re-offending.”

Enoch was also ordered to pay £140 victim’s surcharge.