Luton man jailed for violent and threatening assault

A man from Luton has been sentenced to four years and three months in prison after violently assaulting a man suffering from debilitating medical conditions and threatening members of his family.

Adam Hedges, 30, from Butterworth Path, was sentenced at Luton Crown Court on Friday, June 22, after being found guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and firearms offences relating to threats to cause immediate fear of violence following a trial.

Adam Hedges

Hedges had attacked the victim at his home in Luton in the early hours of 23 December, 2017, hitting him in the face and body with a metal baton and inflicting a deep bite mark to his hand.

When the victims’ parents arrived at the address to offer help to their son, they were threatened by Hedges, who was brandishing a loaded air pistol and the baton.

Detective Constable Ed Mitchell, the investigating officer from the force’s Emerald team, said: “This was a shocking display of violence towards a vulnerable victim, and his family, which has left them all shaken.

“Hedges subjected his victim to a nasty attack, and then also threatened those who came to his aid. We are pleased he will now spend time in prison to reflect on his actions.”