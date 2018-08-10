Luton man plans to cycle over 900 miles to raise £900 for St John Ambulance

A man from Luton is preparing to cycle the length of Britain to raise for St John Ambulance.

Reece Sarrington, of Farley Hill, will be taking on the 970 mile challenge from Lands End in Cornwall to John O’Groats in Scotland on Saturday, September 8.

The 26-year old is hoping to raise £900 for the organisation. He said: “What they do is awesome, in terms of providing first aid care for so many people and also the training programmes they run. “They play a crucial role in supporting the emergency services, responding to local incidents and major accidents.” Reece has been training for the event which will see him travel across three countries over nine days. He added: “The training is going really well, when I first started I was aching all the time ut now it is getting better and I am trying to do 100 miles a day.”

To help Reece reach his target for St John Ambulance visit: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?userUrl=ReeceSarrington&pageUrl=