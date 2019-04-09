Luton man pleads guilty to sending malicious messages to MPs

A man from Luton has pleaded guilty to seven counts of sending malicious communications to MPs.

Jarod Kirkman, 51, of Torquay Drive, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday and admitted sending threatening and racially aggravated messages to seven MPs.

Kirkman used a fake email address to send the threats, but was tracked down following an investigation by officers.

Detective Inspector Craig Laws, investigating officer, said: “We have a duty to take all threats seriously, including those made to Members of Parliament.

“It is never acceptable for someone to be threatened for doing their job and we’re pleased Kirkman has admitted to committing the offences.”

Kirkman will be sentenced at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, April 18.