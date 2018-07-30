Luton man sentenced to three years in prison for ‘vicious and terrifying attack’

A man from Luton has been jailed for three years, and has had an indefinite restraining order imposed upon him, after being found guilty of actual bodily harm (ABH) and making threats to kill.

Henry Barnett, 49, of Connaught Road, Luton, was sentenced on Monday, July 23, at Luton Crown Court, for a savage attack on a woman at his home.

Henry Barnett

On Sunday, December, 10, last year, police were called to reports of a woman being beaten in the street and dragged into a house.

Police attended the address and arrested Barnett.

During the attack which took place in the bathroom of the property, the victim was punched in the face several times, causing her to lose a tooth, and had her hair pulled out.

Barnett repeatedly held a shower head to her nose and mouth, restricting her breathing. He threatened her with a 12” kitchen knife, and told her that he would kill her.

Detective Constable Nicky Robinson, from Bedfordshire Police’s Emerald team, said: “Barnett carried out a vicious and terrifying attack on his victim, for which she required medical treatment.

“We are pleased that Barnett will now be imprisoned, during which time we hope he will reflect on his actions.

“We hope this sentencing will encourage other victims of violence to come forward and wish to send a strong message of reassurance to others that help and support is available.

“Please speak out, we can help and we are committed to bringing offenders to justice.”

If you are concerned about someone or are being subjected to violence, please call police on 101.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.