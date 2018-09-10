Luton man who dragged along police officer when reversing his car is jailed 15 months

A Luton man was jailed for 15 months on Friday after being found guilty of actual bodily harm (ABH), dangerous driving and possession of class A drugs.

James McDaid, 52, was wanted on recall to prison when he was spotted by two officers driving his car in Napier Road on June 28.

McDaid, of Ruthin Close, pulled over after police indicated for him to stop. As one of the officers leaned into his car, McDaid reversed at speed causing the officer to be dragged for a short distance and the other officer was thrown to one side. McDaid then made off and police pursued him.

McDaid abandoned his car after getting a flat tyre and continued his escape on foot.

He was arrested in Luton town centre on August 14 and found to be in possession of four wraps of white powder, which proved to be crack cocaine. He was further arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs.

At Luton Crown Court on Friday, he was sentenced to eight months behind bars for ABH, six months for dangerous driving, and one month for the obstruction of a police officer in the course of his duty.

He was disqualified from driving for 19 months, and must take an extended retest. He was also fined £250 for possession of the drugs.

Detective Constable Scott Hannam said: “McDaid was driving dangerously in order to evade capture. He was lucky that the officers were not badly hurt, or that his driving didn’t cause a collision with other road users.

“He will now be able to reflect on his actions in prison. We hope this case will serve as a warning, and deter others from dangerous driving and drug use.”