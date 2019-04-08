Luton man who stole cash, jewellery, passports and bank cards has been jailed

A man from Luton has been jailed for three years and nine months after breaking into a number of houses over a two-month span.

Mukim Ahmed, 36, of Newtondale, Luton, pleaded guilty to seven counts of burglary dwellings and two counts of handling stolen goods at Luton Crown Court on Friday, April 5.

Mukim Ahmed

Between 21 November 2018 and 24 January 2019, Ahmed broke into seven different properties throughout Luton and stole a number of items, including jewellery, cash, bank cards, ID cards, passports, laptops, and electronic gadgets.

He used the same method to gain entry into each property - forcing his way in through a back door or rear window.

He also broke into two vehicles which both had wallets left inside, both victims realised the next morning when they received text notifications from their banks detailing transactions they had not made.

Ahmed was arrested after being identified from his fingerprint left on an ornamental tin in the bedroom of one of the houses.

Detective Constable Kevin Howes, said: “Burglary is a priority for the force, and we remain absolutely committed to apprehending those responsible.

“Nobody has the right to enter someone else’s home uninvited and we recognise the impact burglaries have on victims and how distressing they can be.

“We are pleased that Ahmed has received a custodial sentence for his actions and will be off the streets for a considerable time, and I hope this sentence will act a deterrent for others thinking they can get away with burglary.”

The force has issued the following tips to prevent burglary:

Make your house look lived-in - burglars won’t be tempted by a full house.

Lock up when you leave - make sure all and windows on your house, vehicle and garages or sheds are securely locked at all times.

Keep valuables out of sight - keys, wallets, mobile phones and laptops left in view can entice opportunist thieves.

Don’t give crooks an easy entry - never leave keys under a doormat or in a flowerpot – it’s the first place a would-be offender would look.

Look out for neighbours - ask a friend to keep an eye on your house if you go away, and do the same for neighbours. Stay alert to suspicious activity on your street.

Security mark your property - security mark high-value belongings such as laptops, tablets, smartphone and games consoles using UV pens, and make sure you register them.

Report incidents - call 101 to report an incident, or 999 if a crime is in progress.