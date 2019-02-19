Luton man with COPD urges council to fix ‘freezing house’

A Luton resident with COPD and epilepsy is urging the council to fix his freezing house.

Phillip Braund, 58, of Farley Hill, moved into the council house in March last year, and claims its problems are affecting his health.

Phillip sitting in his coat with his bad knee.

Phillip says that he arrived to find the property flooded - because its water tank had frozen and a pipe had burst - causing him to slip and permanently damage his knee.

He alleges that since the incident happened, his floors have not properly dried out, ruining a £500 carpet he bought, while he has to wrap up warm despite the heating always being on full blast.

Phillip claimed: “There is a problem with this property and the council keep sending workmen, who have looked at the insulation, but nothing is done. I can’t sleep in the bedroom because it is so freezing cold, so I use the front room, but I still sit there in my hat, scarf, and gloves!

“I think the problem might be something to do with the double glazing.

The stain on Phillip's carpet.

“How many times have I rung the council? I fail to think. I want to shame them - imagine if I was 80 or 90 years old. The doctors have had to increase my antibiotics.”

A Luton Borough Council spokesman, said: “The council does not discuss the detail of individual cases but following an independent technical report of the property we have already made improvements and are continuing to engage with Mr Braund to have further opportunity to complete some additional work.”