Luton marathon man’s mission for CLIC Sargent in memory of father

A determined Luton man is going to run his fourth London Marathon after being inspired to help cancer charities by his daughter and late father.

Andy Selemba, 42, of the Leagrave Marsh area, will be fighting to complete the 26 tough miles on April 22, as he aims to raise as much money as possible for children’s cause, CLIC Sargent.

Steve Selemba

The kind-hearted dad was inspired to begin running and help cancer charities after his own father, Steve, passed away from the disease in 2009.

Now, a proud father himself, Andy has so far secured over £3,300 for CLIC Sargent, wanting to help a children’s charity.

He said: “My first marathon was in 2009 and I ran for Cancer Research UK, because my Dad had been diagnosed with skin cancer; it helped me cope with it to a degree. Sadly, he passed away later that year aged just 55.

“My daughter Iris was born in 2012 and it got me thinking about cancer affecting her and other children; running for a kids’ cancer charity was a logical progression.

“My Dad was a true father figure. Whenever I have doubts, I can hear him telling me to not give up. He was my hero and always will be!”

Andy thinks the hardest part of the marathon course will be miles 20 - 22, which really start to “dig in”, but that upon reaching Big Ben, the hard work is nearly done, the last leg along The Mall being “really emotional”.

CLIC Sargent provies specialist support across the UK for children with cancer.

> uk.virginmoneygiving.com/AndySelemba