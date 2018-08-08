Luton Mayor celebrates with Intraining and Rathbone winners

The Mayor of Luton was honorary guest at a training centre awards ceremony as she helped to celebrate the hard work of its proud students.

The Intraining and Rathbone Luton Branch held its special event on July 12 in Sceptre House, Castle Street, where attendees gathered to mark the achievements of learners who excelled in areas including ESOL, Functional Skills ICT, Maths and English.

Mayor of Luton, Cllr Naseem Ayub, said: “Many of the learners graduating have successfully, through hard work and determination, overcoming different barriers to employment, including weak language or social skills.

“Intraining and Rathbone have supported those in the community who may not always have had a conventional route to success available to them.”

Representatives from different community organisations attended, including Luton Rights, the Probation Service and Job Centre, while Cllr Mohammad Ayub was also in attendance to offer his warmest congratulations.