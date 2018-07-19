Luton mayor’s fourth bid for reselection fails

Luton mayor councillor Naseem Ayub has suffered a fourth defeat as she tries to get reselected by the Labour Party to contest next year’s local elections.

Councillor Ayub was initially defeated in her own Biscot ward, and suffered the latest setback in the Round Green ward.

Two Round Green councillors Mark Rivers and Irak Chowdhury were reselected by the local Labour Party members.

The third Labour candidate is Tahmina Saleem, in a ward where one seat is currently held by the Conservatives.

Councillor Ayub has now been defeated in Biscot, South, High Town and Round Green wards in her efforts to be reselected for next May’s elections.

In Leagrave, councillor Sheila Roden is to stand down next year, with Maria Lovell chosen to fight for her seat.

Councillors Sameera Saleem and Waheed Akbar were reselected by Labour Party members in the ward.

At a recent selection meeting in South ward, councillor Saleem had lost out to newcomer Javeria Hussain when trying to switch wards.

There have been several notable changes among the Labour candidates with eight of the party’s sitting councillors removed.

The East of England Labour Party has said consistently: “Labour candidates are democratically selected by local Labour Party members. We are satisfied that this process took place in line with Labour’s rules and procedures.”