Luton mosques open doors for Discover Ramadan events

During Ramadan many mosques around Luton opened their doors for a “Discover Ramadan” event (in association with Discover Islam), where people of many backgrounds, faiths and no faith gathered to have ‘Iftar’ (breaking fast) together.

Hockwell Ring Masjid organised their event on June 1 and over 100 people attended.

The evening included a short presentation on Ramadan, a quiz and an Iftar dinner with biryani, samosas, spring rolls, pakoras, kebabs, fruit and dessert.

The event gave an opportunity for everyone to get to know each other, engage, ask questions about why Muslims fast, who doesn’t have to fast, and, most importantly, build rapport and bring unity and understanding within the community.

Other mosques such as Leagrave Hall Masjid, Farley Hill Masjid, Masjid Zakaria have also held a Discover Ramadan event.

The aim is to have more events like this in the near future. To find out more, email engage@hockwellringmasjid.org.uk