Luton mum and daughter British Airways cabin crew fly high together for Mother’s Day treat

British Airways celebrated Mother’s Day early to ensure a Luton family who work as cabin crew could have a special day.

The airline organised a unique flight that was crewed entirely by mothers and their children, operating from London Heathrow to Abu Dhabi.

The mothers and their childrem. '(Picture by Nick Morrish/British Airways)

Once work was finished on board, the families were able to enjoy time together in the sun, as many will be working high up in the sky on March 31.

Maria and Leah Bygrave from Luton joined in 2015 and 2018 respectively. Leah was inspired after her mum took her away on a few trips with her and talked about being cabin crew.

She said: “Now we get to travel the world together and share memories we can look back on in years to come.”

Maria added: “It was lovely to be together.Once customers realised we were mum and daughter they thought it was amazing!”