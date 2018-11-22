Luton mum Annmarie kept her eyes firmly on Specsavers prize at awards to help Kidscape

A glamorous Luton mother has been crowned Specsavers’ Spectacle Wearer of the Year.

Annmarie Vaughan, 40, won first prize in her category (ages 35-44) when she recently attended a star-studded awards ceremony held in London.

Hosted by Rylan Clark-Neal, the 23rd annual Spectacle Wearer of the Year Awards, at 8 Northumberland Avenue, raised funds for anti-bullying charity Kidscape.

Annmarie was selected from thousands of hopefuls to be crowned the 35-44-year age winner and received her award from fellow fabulous specs wearer, presenter Stephen Mulhern.

Money from the awards entries, sponsorship, ticket sales and the raffle was donated to Kidscape, raising £105,000, which brought the total raised by Specsavers for the charity in the last 10 years to over £600,000.