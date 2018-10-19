Luton mum may have fallen asleep at the wheel before death crash

A crash in which a mum and her 12-year-old twins were killed may have been caused by the woman falling asleep at the wheel, an inquest heard.

Jane Baker-Lockett, 43, and her children James and Amy Gaskin, from Milton Keynes, died in the crash in Devon, on July 31, last year.

The twins’ stepfather, who was following in a separate car with her 14-year-old son, witnessed the crash.

The coroner told the hearing in Exeter yesterday (Oct 18) that the crash on the A362 near Barnstaple, could have been caused by the mother falling asleep or being distracted.

The hearing was told how Mrs Baker-Lockett, from Luton, had steered into the opposite lane of the road and collided head-on with a lorry .

Paul Lockett said the family had left their home in Milton Keynes at about 3pm to travel to north Devon for a family holiday. They had gone to bed early the previous night in preparation.

His wife and the twins were travelling behind him and his 14-year-old stepson in her white Kia Sportage.

The inquest was told she was driving at around 52-60pmh.

Coroner Philip Spinney ruled all three died from multiple injuries as a result of a road traffic collision.

He said: “The absence of any physical evidence supports the possibility Mrs Baker-Lockett was suffering from sleepiness when the collision occurred.”

After the crash the twins’ paternal grandfather, John Gaskin, of Luton, that he was still coming to terms with the loss of his family. The 73-year-old said: “They were just the greatest kids and so full of energy. They all got on fantastically well. The twins did everything together and were very close.

“They loved their iPads and were into Lego as well. It is just unbelievable what has happened and not something you would ever think could happen to your family. We are all devastated. It is unthinkable to lose your grandchildren in such a way. Just terrible.”

Coroner Philip Spinney ruled all three died from multiple injuries as a result of a road traffic collision.

He said: “The absence of any physical evidence supports the possibility Mrs Baker-Lockett was suffering from sleepiness when the collision occurred.”