Luton Music Expo free gospel workshop this weekend!

Music is bringing the town together, as Luton residents are invited to sign up for exciting new lessons and unleash their talents.

Local group, The Luton Music Expo, is inviting budding artists to come and join their workshops, aiming to unite the community through instruments and song.

A Luton Music Expo ukulele workshop. >www.lutonmusicexpo.com

Since launching their website, the group has raised £10,000, and organised 12 free music workshops including ukulele, African drumming, keyboards, guitar and drums.

Luton Music Expo member, Dionne, said: “We wanted to find a way to represent as many sections of the community as possible and positively impact the reputation of Luton.

“We immediately recognised that common to all the diverse groups of people who live in Luton is music.

“With no other music event (in Luton) providing a platform built on diverse music, this project is a first.

“We have now launched Luton’s Got Talent: A YouTube Showcase. Entitled: ‘Go On, Get Your Instrument Out’, we are encouraging everyone to share their musical talent by posting videos on social media via our website and YouTube page.”

The next music workshops are this Saturday (Aug 18) : gospel voice choir, 1pm - 3pm, and reggae, 3pm - 5pm, both of which will be held at the UK Centre for Carnival Arts, St Mary’s Road.

Upcoming workshops include music production and Dhol, steel pans, and Tamil and Filipino workshops.

All ages and abilities are welcome.

www.lutonmusicexpo.com