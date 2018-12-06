Luton music producer celebrates new track with ‘pioneer of Drum and Bass’ Gappa G

An ambitious Luton music producer is celebrating the honour of working with an original pioneer of the Drum and Bass and Jungle genre for a new track.

Carl Mitchell, known by his artist name, Josephs Perception, teamed up with talented Lutonian Gappa G to create a new track and feature him on his record label Dutty Zoot Recordings.

Gappa G

Gappa G is known for making some of the biggest Jungle tracks in the early 90s with Hyper Hypa, and Carl was thrilled to work with a fellow Lutonian to produce his new track, ‘Alone With You’.

Carl said: “It’s truly an honour to be working with Gappa G as he was my favorite Drum and Bass DJ when I was young.

“Listening to his mixes on rave tapes when I was 15, I had no idea he lived in Luton until a friend said he knew him.

“The next day he took me to meet Gappa G and have a mix on his turntables. It was like a dream and very surreal, as he was my main inspiration to start DJing!”

The track cover.

Gappa G said: “I went back to my Luton roots, as that’s where I grew as a musician; choosing Dutty Zoot Recordings was appropriate because I remember Josephs Perception when he was young.

“To watch him grow into a talented artist today made me feel proud to say I come from Luton, where there are so many talented musicians.

“I’ve been a DJ since the early 80s and I have always loved rare groove music and jazz funk, so that’s where my influence for Alone With You came from; I just wanted to capture that vibe and put it in to drum and bass music.”

Carl now hopes tofeature Gappa G on the Dutty Zoot Recordings in the future and work with local singers. Send promos or vox to: duttyzoot@gmail.com

Carl aka Josephs Perception

> soundcloud.com/gappa-g