Luton music teacher celebrates as piano concertos chosen for prestigious London concert

A former Cardinal Newman High School teacher is proud to have his music played by the Guildford Symphony Orchestra this weekend.

John Rand, who was head of the music department, is delighted that conductor Darrell Davison will feature two - “or more accurately one and a half” - of his piano concertos, to be played by Alan Brown.

John said: “I was head of the music department for 20 years. It was a very rewarding time for me,seeing young people getting a taste for music via ‘hands on’, practical lessons.

“During this time we had many exciting shows - Jesus Christ Superstar, Godspell, Grease, etc. I particularly remember ‘J C Superstar’ when we performed the full show with a massive pro sound system. My son was singing a lead role, and the future James Bond composer, David Arnold, played guitar!”

The concert is on March 23 at 7.30pm in St John’s Smith Square church, London.