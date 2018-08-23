‘Luton needs more disabled parking spaces’

A Luton blue badge holder is arguing that more disabled spaces should be created.

The Luton News reader, who wishes to remain anonymous, claimed that since the Silver Street/Bute Street car park was boarded up around 18 months ago, he lost the “easiest way to access The Mall”.

The boarded up Silver Street/Bute Street car park.

He alleged: “This meant the loss of its eight disabled parking bays and easy access to the Mall lifts from the car park.

“There is now a taxi rank on Silver Street for about six taxis - but why could this space not be for blue badge holders instead? People also misuse the eight or so disabled spaces in the Luton Library car park, using them as a drop off point.”

A Luton Borough Council spokesman, said: “The Silver Street car park was originally closed as there were concerns over cars driving over a weakened culvert and the stability of the land area on which it stood. Survey work has been undertaken on the culvert and additional surveys are soon to begin to determine the extent of the quality of the ground.

“As there are 53 blue badge parking bays in the town centre it was decided to devote Silver Street to public transport.

“As long as they clearly display their badge and clock, blue badge holders can park without paying in any of the town’s car parks and leave their cars on yellow lines where there is no loading bay, providing they do not exceed a period of three hours.

“The council always takes action against illegal use of any spaces allocated to people with disabilities.”