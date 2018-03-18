Luton nursery celebrates ‘outstanding’ rating

The children and staff at a nursery are celebrating their latest Ofsted report.

Poppies Nursery, in Linden Road, has been awarded an ‘outstanding’ rating by Ofsted.

The Ofsted report praised the nursery for the way children are inspired to fully engage, explore and develop their own ideas during their learning experiences.

The inspector said: “Children rapidly build close bonds with their key person and other staff at the nursery. They thrive in the staff’s care and rapidly become confident and settled.

“Children are very happy and demonstrate that they feel safe. Through frequent praise and encouragement, children rapidly develop their self-esteem.”

Manager Tracey Perkins said: “We are a team and we all work together and with the parents to give every child the best possible nursery experience with a focus on learning and developing through play.

“We are really passionate about the work we do and proud the hard work of the team has been recognised.”

Parent Mrs Shabana Hussain said: “A huge congratulations and well done to all the staff at Poppies.”

The nursery offers full day care to children aged up to five.