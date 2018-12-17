Luton pair fined £500 EACH for littering in town

A lazy pair from Luton have been lumbered with fines and costs of £500 EACH for littering in the town.

On December 4, Christopher Fossey of New Vision Court, Mount Pleasant Road, was fined a total of £500 for littering.

On the same day, Raluca Radu of Milton Road received the same fine for the exact same offence.

Neither Mr Fossey nor Miss Radu attended court and were proven guilty under Section 87(1) of the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

Cllr Aslam Khan, portfolio holder for infrastructure, said: “We hope that these prosecutions demonstrate that we take littering offences seriously and that we will always take robust enforcement action.”

“Waste bins are provided across the town, so there is simply no excuse for anybody to litter our streets in this way.”