Luton parents’ reviews make nursery one of the best

Seabrook Day Nursery in Luton has scooped a major award after parents’ reviews put it in the top 20 in a regional league table for the best UK early years providers.

It is the fourth year in a row that the nursery has appeared in the top list for the east of England.

Thousands of parents’ recommendations were scrutinised for the best Ofsted rated ‘Outstanding’ and ‘Good’ early years settings by Daynurseries, the leading online nursery review site.

Manager of Seabrook, Emma Brodigan said: “We are absolutely delighted and proud to be recognised with this award and we would like to thank our wonderful parents who made this award possible. They are incredibly supportive of Seabrook and instrumental in helping us ensure that every child gets the very best nursery experience.”

The award is based on the nursery’s online recommendations from parents, relatives and guardians of children at Seabrook, which is part of the employee-owned Childbase Partnership.