Luton parishioners send best wishes to retiring organist

Parishioners in Luton have said a fond farewell to their organist who has retired after decades of involvement in the community.

Tony Godfrey retired as the organist at St Anne with St Christopher, at the end of August, and on Sunday, September 30 he was presented with gifts and cards from the congregations. Tony was the organist at St Anne’s for 59 years, and St Christopher’s for 12 years.

The parish made a collection and he was presented with theatre vouchers, a cheque and a card on which many of the parishioners thanked Tony for his contribution to the worship of the parish.

Rev Anne, vicar of St Anne with St Christopher, said: “It was with huge appreciation that Tony was thanked for his many years service to the parish, starting when he was still in his pram as the church was dedicated. Tony served in many ways beside his skill as the organist, having also been the choir master, scout leader and youth leader. Everybody in the parish wishes Tony a very happy retirement.”