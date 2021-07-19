Luton Park Street blaze deemed 'accidental' says fire service

Beds Fire and Rescue Service was called shortly after 10.30am to the building fire on Park Street, above shops Mail Boxes Etc and Smart Phones4U.

Firefighters were forced to strip the roof in order to bring the flames under control.

"We sent six fire engines, our incident command unit, operational support unit and aerial platform to the incident," said a Beds Fire and Rescue spokesman.

The blaze in Park Street yesterday (C: Beds Fire and Rescue Service)

"The fire had started on the second floor and quickly spread to the third floor roof of the building.

"It caused a lot of smoke in the area, we therefore asked residents in the area to keep their doors and windows closed while we tackled the fire.

"The fire was deemed to have started accidently."