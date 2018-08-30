Luton Pastures Way tots celebrate Natural Thinkers award

A Luton nursery is excited to announce that it is the first in the town to receive a ‘Natural Thinkers’ award, as their little tots have been getting closer to nature.

Pastures Way is celebrating its accreditation after staff and children enjoyed special outdoor activities, learning about wildlife and also involving parents with their project.

The approach originated from Lambeth, London, and gives children opportunities to learn through nature and the natural world, while participants must follow ‘ten commandments’ to meet the award’s requirements.

Headteacher, Emma Rose Pobjoy, said: “Opportunities provided by following these ten commitments have been an adventure for all involved and it has provided some wonderful experiences for children including river walking, hill rolling, growing and eating their own food and trips out into the community.

“We have even supported our elderly residents by tidying up their gardens.”

The ten commitments are as follows: access to range of natural areas and material ; opportunities to grow, pick and taste; children have access to digging and gardening; children care for their natural environment; children engage in weather and seasons; children have opportunities to engage with wildlife; children have daily access to outdoors; no child excluded from outdoor activity; parents have opportunities to be involved; at least one member of staff trained.

Emma Rose added: “Another great feature of the award is its demand for parents to be involved.

“One parent told me that Natural Thinkers has taught his son to treat creatures kindly and ask questions about them, while another said that her child shows an increased sense of engagement and a sense of calm.

“The award has given them opportunities they don’t always have within day to day nursery school life and we are really are thrilled to be providing this fantastic learning opportunity. Practitioners describe Natural Thinkers as ‘a classroom without walls to explore!’”

> naturalthinkers.co.uk