Luton pets can enjoy furry friendly taxis

Luton residents and their furry friends can now benefit from a pet taxi service – or even build a career out of it.

Pets2Places, based in Milton Keynes, are offering to take animals – and also their owners – to the kennels, cattery, groomers and even the vets.

The aim is to help the disabled or elderly have better access to transport when looking after their animals, and now the company can drive all creatures great and small on holiday, too.

Owner, Claire Harris, said: “I started the business in 2015 after seeing a gap in the market and because of my love for animals.

“We are now offering to take people with their dog or pets on holiday or wherever they want or need to go, within a 8 hour distance from MK.”

In 2017 Pets2Places launched its Partnership business (franchise) at the National Pet Show and Claire is interested in finding partners.

If you think a career running a Pets2Places business would be for you, call Claire for an initial chat on 07548926220 or email: info@pets2places.co.uk