Luton pharmacy offers free service to mark NHS’s birthday

Biscot Pharmacy is celebrating the 70 years of the NHS by offering its private GP service for free.

Private GPs will be offering their services free of charge, including health check-ups, prescriptions, referrals, sick notes and advice. As the service is designed to complement the NHS, you can take advantage of this while still being registered with your NHS GP.

Anyone can stop by for a free consultation with a private GP on Thursday, July 5, from 9am to 6pm. You can also book your free appointment online using the code NHS70 or by calling 01582 320675.

The service is powered by MedicSpot and works by connecting patients and doctors via video call, using advanced diagnostic equipment that enables the doctor to perform full clinical examinations remotely. MedicSpot is regulated by the Care Quality Commission and is one of only a few digital healthcare providers to have received top marks for clinical safety.

Abdus Subhan, superintendent pharmacist of Biscot Pharmacy, said: “To honour one of the nation’s most loved institutions, we’re making our private GP service free to the people of Luton. As a nation, we are all very proud of the NHS and it is something to be celebrated.

“But we also need to take this time to recognise the struggles the NHS faces from funding cuts to more complex disease. To ensure a sustainable future for the NHS, we need to be using its resources responsibly.”

Dr Zubair Ahmed, founder of MedicSpot, said: “We’re very pleased to be offering our private GP services for free at Biscot Pharmacy in honour of the NHS.

“One of the reasons we founded MedicSpot was to support overstretched NHS resources. As NHS GPs, we understand the struggles that both patients and the NHS face. We hope to relieve some of the strain on the NHS by providing a convenient service for people who don’t want to wait to see a doctor.”

For more information and to book your free appointment at Biscot Pharmacy in Luton visit https://www.medicspot.co.uk/clinics/england/bedfordshire/luton/luton-biscot-clinic