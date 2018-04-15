Luton pharmacy offers state-of-the-art GP service

A state-of-the-art GP service is now available in Biscot Pharmacy on Biscot Road.

Designed to support over-stretched NHS resources, MedicSpot is located in over 50 pharmacies nationwide and is the only online GP service in the UK to perform a full clinical examination on the patient using diagnostic equipment. Patients consult with UK GPs via video link and the doctors can examine the patient’s temperature, blood pressure, pulse rate, breathing, ears and throat despite being many miles away. MedicSpot doctors say that this makes the consultation much more like that of a traditional surgery consultation.

Founded by a NHS doctor, all MedicSpot GPs are registered practitioners in the UK. Patients can book appointments online, by telephone, or within the pharmacy and can usually be examined and issued with medication within 15 minutes.

Founder Dr Zubair Ahmed says that the service has proved invaluable in other cities, where NHS patients are regularly forced to wait around two weeks for a GP appointment or for several hours in A&E, in more urgent cases.

He said: “We’re not aiming to replace NHS GP surgeries but as doctors, we are all concerned about waiting times and the problems this can inevitably cause.

“We believe that patients have the right to be seen immediately when necessary and are delighted to be one of only a few online GP services to have been commended by the Care Quality Commission.”

Abdus Subhan, superintendent pharmacist at Biscot Pharmacy, said: “Increasingly, pharmacists and GPs are working together to provide a health service that’s second to none. It makes absolute sense to work as a team, ensuring that visitors to the MedicSpot Clinic will benefit from our joint medical expertise, benefitting from peace of mind or relief from discomfort, often much faster than has previously been possible.”

The MedicSpot clinic at Biscot Pharmacy is open 9am to 6pm, seven days a week. Consultations cost £39 plus the cost of any medication and last for around 15 minutes.

To book an appointment, call 01582 320675 or book online at https://www.medicspot.co.uk/clinics/england/bedfordshire/luton/luton-biscot-clini.