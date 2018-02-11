Luton police team takes on virtual bike challenge

Officers from Bedfordshire Police’s south community team will be taking part in a charity cycle event.

Sergeant Samantha Hunt, PC Luke Horan, PCSO Asim Warraich and PCSO Chloe Phipps will take on a virtual bike ride at The Mall on February 24 in aid of Stepping Stones.

Stepping Stones supports vulnerable women from Luton.

Other members of the team will help to collect money, and mascot Chase, from Paw Patrol, will also be making an appearance at around 1pm.

Sergeant Samantha Hunt, who organised the event, said: “Stepping Stones provides amazing additional support to women who have suffered from abuse or are vulnerable due to substance misuse.

“As a team we want to try to raise money for the women we see regularly, who may benefit from this charity. We have chosen Stepping Stones because we are already aware of the great work they do through our involvement in Operation Code, which deals with the on-street sex trade.”

If you wish to donate, visit the Stepping Stones website.