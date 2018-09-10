Luton policing team continues to crack down on anti-social behaviour

The Luton Community policing team has secured one partial and one full, three-month closure orders on two properties in Luton.

Today (Monday), a second property in St Saviours Crescent, Luton, has been fully closed for a period of three months at Luton Magistrates’ Court.

This is as a result of a previously issued partial closure order, due to on-going anti-social behaviour, which was ineffective. This is the second property closed in this street in a week.

In addition to this, a partial closure order was issued at Luton Magistrates’ court on Saturday, September 8, on a property in New Bedford Road, after it was served with a closure notice following the discovery of a large quantity of drugs at the location on Friday.

This means that the property can be only accessed by approved individuals.

Sergeant John Killick said: “We are committed to tackling anti-social behaviour in our neighbourhoods.

“We hope these two closure orders, issued by the court, will serve as a warning that we will take action against individuals causing disruption, and target the locations identified as a source of criminal and anti-social behaviour.

“We encourage residents to come forward with any information about crime in their areas, and we will treat all reports seriously.”

If you wish to report anti-social behaviour or crime in your area, you can do so through the force’s online reporting centre or by calling 101.