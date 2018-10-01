Luton primary school celebrates Outstanding Ofsted rating

Pupils and staff at the Lady Zia Wernher School in Luton were celebrating after being rated as Outstanding by Ofsted in its latest short inspection.

Inspectors visited the special needs primary school earlier this year and rated that it continued to be outstanding since the previous visit in 2014.

The school on Ashcroft Road caters for children between the ages of three and 11 who have a wide range of special education needs.

In a letter to former headteacher Debbie Foolkes, Ofsted inspector Marianick Ellender-Gelé wrote: “The leadership team has maintained the outstanding quality of education in the school since the previous inspection.

“With the support of staff, you have created an excellent learning environment in which pupils thrive and make strong progress from their varied starting points.

“Parents are very pleased with the school. They praise the dedication of staff.

“You are rightly proud of your outreach work and close partnership with other special and mainstream schools in Luton and further afield.

“The local authority is confident in leaders’ ability to maintain the high standard of education that the school provides.”

Newly appointed headteacher Hilary Davies received a call on the first day of the job to confirm that the school had received it’s fourth Outstanding Ofsted rating.

She said: “We were thrilled to be able to share the news with children, staff and parents.

“Ofsted commented upon LZW school’s successful partnerships with mainstream outreach, local agencies and services, helping families to keep safe and healthy. Particular praise was cited regarding the in-depth knowledge of language, culture and the needs of family workers, stating their practise was ‘exemplary and second to none’.”