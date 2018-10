A property in Luton has been closed by police after a large quantity of drugs were found and a man was arrested.

Officers attended an address in The Ridings, Luton, following reports of nuisance activity and anti-social behaviour in the property.

The three-month closure order was issued by Luton Magistrates’ on Monday.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B and Class A drugs, and has been released on bail.