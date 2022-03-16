Luton publisher revives a Swedish classic

A Luton-based publisher is bringing a famous Swedish detective and his canine sidekick back to life for a new generation.

Oak Tree Books, based in the Mall in Luton, who are part of Andrews UK (AUK), are republishing Agaton Sax the timeless classic book series by Nils-Olof Franzén.

Agaton Sax is one of the most popular characters in children’s literature, with ten of the 11 titles being re-printed in their English editions time and time again over a near 50-year period. These original translations were illustrated by legendary artist Quentin Blake, perhaps best known for his collaborations with Roald Dahl.

Books about the Swedish crime fighter is now available for a new generation of readers

For years fans have been clamouring for their hero to return… and finally in 2022 he is back!

Publishing all-new versions of the books new readers can get acquainted with Agaton Sax, his faithful dog Tickie, his friend from Scotland Yard Inspector Joshua Lispington as well as assistance from the likes of Aunt Matilda and Agaton’s ‘futuristic’ computer Clever Dick!

But that’s not the whole story. In addition to the ten books previously released as English translations, AUK is also publishing the infamous ‘missing’ 11th book, only previously ever available in its original Swedish – effectively meaning there’s a brand new Agaton Sax adventure for English-speaking fans across the world!