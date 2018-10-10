Luton resident fined for fly tipped waste at Neighbourhood Recycling Centre

A man from Luton has been prosecuted and fined in relation to a large dump of fly tipped waste left at a Neighbourhood Recycling Centre.

Ion Turcanu, of Crawley Green Road, was fined £480, costs (including clean up) of £1,266, and a surcharge of £48.

On Tuesday, March 13, Mr Turcanu arranged for waste to be collected and disposed of from a property in Luton.

He stated that he did not dump the waste himself but passed it on to a third party for disposal.

The waste was subsequently fly tipped at the Neighbourhood Recycling Centre on Old Bedford Road, in Luton and evidence retrieved from the rubbish led back to the property, where the resident was able to identify Mr Turcanu.

Mr Turcanu pleaded guilty, whilst maintaining that he brokered the deal but did not fly tip himself.

Councillor Aslam Khan said: “Residents who use an independent waste carrier to remove waste must check they are registered on the Environment Agency website.

“It is the responsibility of the householder to always choose someone who’s registered and make sure their waste is disposed of properly.

“Failure to do so could result in prosecution and a fine, as in this case. There is no excuse for fly-tipping and we will always pursue the person responsible.

“We want people to take pride in the town and we hope that this prosecution sends a clear message that we will take robust enforcement action in cases like these.”

To report fly tipping in Luton visit www.luton.gov.uk/myaccount to register and report a problem.