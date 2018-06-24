Luton resident is Kindness in Care personified

HC-One’s Milliner House in Luton is celebrating the good nature of one of its residents, Phyllis, with a Kindness in Care award.

The Kindness in Care Awards programme was launched by HC-One, a leading provider in health and social care, in October 2013. It recognises the efforts of their kindest colleagues, and the impact they have on the lives of residents and their loved ones.

Phyllis was awarded with the Kindness in Care award as the team at Milliner House felt that she is the perfect example of kindness in action. She is always offering a helping hand around the home, making beds, setting tables and assisting fellow residents.

It was a touching moment as the team surprised Phyllis with her award along with a bouquet of flowers as thank you.

Milliner House home manager, Kathryn Sygrove, said: “Kindness isn’t just shown by our staff, kindness comes from everyone in different shapes and forms.

“Phyllis is one of our amazing residents who goes out of her way to help and support everyone. She reminds us every day how important it is to go above and beyond to help others.”