Luton residential home for elderly rated ‘inadequate’ by care watchdog

A care home for the elderly in Luton has been rated ‘inadequate’ by the Care Quality Commission in its recent inspection.

Castletroy Residential Home caters for up to 69 residents and was judged poor in all areas.

Findings included staff disturbing residents in the early hours of the morning to dress them, one resident left unattended with a head injury for several hours, a lack of respect for people’s dignity, smell in the lounge, and poor storage.

The report stated: “During this inspection we found that the service failed to provide responsive, personalised care and the service provided was inadequate.

“We entered one bedroom at 06.28am and a person was up and dressed sitting in their chair. We asked if they wanted to be up so early, especially as it was still dark outside. They said, ‘Well the night staff get

you up, you know.’ They told us that they often got woken up at 5am. They went onto say they did not mind this as it helped the staff out. This person was living with dementia and it was unclear if this person was making a conscious choice to get up at this time or they were being encouraged by staff to do this.”

A Luton Borough Council spokesman said: “The safety and welfare of vulnerable adults is of paramount importance to the council and we have implemented our Escalating Concerns Procedure to ensure that individuals currently residing at the home are safeguarded. This has resulted in a suspension being placed on Castletroy Residential Home in regard to new admissions.

“Castletroy Residential Home will work to an improvement plan to address the identified shortfalls in quality, which we will monitor to ensure sustainable improvements are achieved. We have asked them to formally write to residents and their families to reflect the current situation.

“As part of our ongoing work with Castletroy Residential Home, we will be conducting unannounced visits to the home to ensure individuals are safe and their needs are being met. We will continue to work with the home to ensure they have robust quality assurance processes in place to deliver the services to individuals safely and effectively.”